Osteopore Ltd. Raises Funds through Share Issuance

May 22, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Osteopore Ltd. (AU:OSX) has released an update.

Osteopore Ltd., a leader in 3D-printed bioresorbable implants, has announced the issuance of 602,524 new shares following the exercise of options, raising $23,317.70 before costs. The company issued these shares without investor disclosure under specific provisions of the Corporations Act and confirms compliance with all necessary regulatory requirements as of the notice date. This strategic move aims to further Osteopore’s mission to innovate in natural bone healing and regenerative medicine.

