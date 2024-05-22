News & Insights

Osteopore Ltd Expands Securities Portfolio

May 22, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Osteopore Ltd. (AU:OSX) has released an update.

Osteopore Ltd, a company listed under the ASX issuer code OSX, has applied for the quotation of 602,524 new ordinary fully paid securities. This application was officially announced on May 23, 2024, as part of the company’s growth and investment strategy. The move signals potential for stock market investors to engage with Osteopore’s expanding financial profile.

