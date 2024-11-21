News & Insights

Osteopore Ltd. Announces December Shareholder Meeting

November 21, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Osteopore Ltd. (AU:OSX) has released an update.

Osteopore Ltd. (ASX: OSX) has announced a General Meeting for shareholders on December 23, 2024, to be held in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with detailed instructions available on the company’s website. The meeting is a crucial event for stakeholders to engage with the company’s future plans.

