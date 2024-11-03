News & Insights

Osteopore Joins Forces to Boost Regenerative Medicine

November 03, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Osteopore Ltd. (AU:OSX) has released an update.

Osteopore Ltd., a leader in regenerative medicine, has signed an Investment Agreement with prominent scientists, Dr. Xianmin Zeng and Dr. Brian Kennedy, to advance innovations in tissue regeneration and longevity. This strategic investment aims to tap into the rapidly growing stem cell market, projected to reach USD 56.15 billion by 2032, while enhancing Osteopore’s market position. The collaboration will leverage Osteopore’s expertise to drive breakthroughs in regenerative technologies and extend healthspan.

