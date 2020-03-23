Ossen Innovation Prelim. 2019 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (OSN) reported preliminary net income attributable to Ossen for the full year 2019 to be $10.9 million, compared to $10.4 million, a year ago. Preliminary revenues are expected to be $138.9 million, compared to $136.1 million, last year.

The company said the expected increase in revenue is primarily due to an increase in sales of rare earth coated PC sires and PC strands and other products, partially offset by a decrease in sales of plain surface PC strands.

