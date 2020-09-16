Markets
OSN

Ossen Innovation Gets Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal At $5.00/ADS

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) said Wednesday that it has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter, dated September 15, from Pujiang International Group Limited to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the company not owned by Pujiang or its affiliates for $1.667 in cash per ordinary share or $5.00 in cash per ADS.

Ossen said it plans to form a special committee consisting of independent directors to consider the proposal.

In Wednesday pre-market trading, OSN was trading at $5.38 up $1.70 or 46.20 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular