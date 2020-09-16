Ossen Innovation Gets Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal At $5.00/ADS

(RTTNews) - Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (OSN) said Wednesday that it has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter, dated September 15, from Pujiang International Group Limited to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the company not owned by Pujiang or its affiliates for $1.667 in cash per ordinary share or $5.00 in cash per ADS.

Ossen said it plans to form a special committee consisting of independent directors to consider the proposal.

In Wednesday pre-market trading, OSN was trading at $5.38 up $1.70 or 46.20 percent.

