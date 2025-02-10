News & Insights

$OSS stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 10, 2025 — 11:22 am EST

February 10, 2025 — 11:22 am EST

$OSS stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,160,054 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $OSS:

$OSS Insider Trading Activity

$OSS insiders have traded $OSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH M. JR. MANKO has made 2 purchases buying 75,000 shares for an estimated $146,750 and 0 sales.

$OSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $OSS stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

