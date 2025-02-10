$OSS stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OSS stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,160,054 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OSS:
$OSS Insider Trading Activity
$OSS insiders have traded $OSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH M. JR. MANKO has made 2 purchases buying 75,000 shares for an estimated $146,750 and 0 sales.
$OSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $OSS stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 379,059 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $905,951
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV added 46,766 shares (+185.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $111,770
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 36,033 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,118
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. removed 33,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,550
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 26,124 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $62,436
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC added 25,186 shares (+2.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,373
- BELVEDERE TRADING LLC removed 20,896 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,941
