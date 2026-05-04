OSS Set to Report Q1 Earnings : What's in Store for the Stock?

One Stop Systems OSS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSS' first-quarter loss is pegged at 5 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of 7 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 42.9%.



One Stop Systems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 46.25%.

One Stop Systems, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

One Stop Systems, Inc. price-eps-surprise | One Stop Systems, Inc. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence OSS’ Q1 Results

OSS’ first-quarter 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from rising demand for AI infrastructure at the edge, as customers have increasingly deployed AI, machine learning and sensor-processing workloads that require rugged, high-performance compute platforms outside traditional data centers.



The company’s expanding platform-based strategy (including multi-year defense and edge compute platform programs) is expected to have enabled OSS to secure repeat orders, deepen relationships with defense primes and generate long-term, scalable revenue streams.



OSS is likely to have benefited from ongoing GPU-accelerated compute expansion supported by advanced PCIe architectures (including next-generation PCIe platforms introduced to support AI workloads), which enhance data throughput and performance for high-bandwidth, low-latency applications such as real-time sensor fusion and autonomous systems. Together, these factors suggest that OSS has been positioned to capitalize on growing AI-driven infrastructure needs, platform program scaling and continued innovation in high-performance GPU and PCIe-based compute solutions heading into the first quarter of 2026.



Higher customer-funded research and development activity may have supported long-term growth but could impact near-term margins and earnings variability.



Negative factors include the divestiture of Bressner, which has removed OSS’ European distribution presence and contribution from that business, potentially limiting near-term geographic diversification. The company is also likely to have faced supply-chain constraints, particularly longer lead times for memory and components, which may have delayed shipments and revenue recognition. Timing-related uncertainties in defense contracting, influenced by budget dynamics and geopolitical priorities, could have shifted order flow between quarters. OSS expects seasonality, with a weaker first half (including the first quarter), and potential near-term margin variability due to product mix and increased customer-funded R&D activity.

What Our Model Says About OSS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for One Stop Systems this time around. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



OSS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Audioeye shares have dropped 23.5% year to date. Audioeye is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 12.



NVIDIA NVDA currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #2. NVDA shares have risen 6.4% year to date. NVDA is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 20.



MKS MKSI presently has an Earnings ESP of +5.19% and a Zacks Rank #2. MKSI shares have surged 74.8% year to date. MKSI is likely to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.

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