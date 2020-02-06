Osram Licht Turns To Profit In Q1; Confirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK), a German manufacturer of lamps, lighting systems, and electronic control gears, on Thursday reported a profit after tax of 1 million euros for the first quarter, compared to loss after tax of 5 million euros in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter rose 22.2 percent to 114 million euros from 93 million euros last year. The company attributed the increase to its performance programs, higher production volumes, and positive effects from the change to IFRS 16 accounting standard.

The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 13.0 percent, up 180 basis points from 11.3 percent last year. The company noted that the semiconductor business in particular showed a significant recovery in margins.

Revenue for the quarter grew 5.5 percent to 873 million euros from 828 million euros in the year-ago period. On a comparable basis, quarterly revenue increased 0.5 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Osram's Managing Board confirmed its existing forecast for revenue to be between minus and plus 3 percent compared to the previous year, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 9 percent to 11 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.