Markets

OSRAM Licht AG Increases FY21 Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGF.PK) said, according to preliminary results, first quarter revenues were 840 million euros, comparable at the level of the prior-year quarter, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.3 percent (prior-year quarter: 13.0 percent) and positive free cash flow of 50 million euros (prior-year quarter: 7 million euros).

For fiscal 2021, the group now expects a comparable revenue growth between 10 and 14 percent (previously: between 6 and 10 percent), an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12 to 15 percent (previously: 9 to 11 percent) and free cash flow between 70 million euros and 130 million euros (previously: from balanced to a positive low double-digit million euros).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular