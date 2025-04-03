OSR Signs $80 Mln Stock Purchase Agreement With White Lion GBM Innovation Fund, Stock Up

Markets
(RTTNews) - OSR Holdings, Inc.(OSRH), a healthcare company, on Thursday announced that it has entered into a common stock purchase agreement with White Lion GBM Innovation Fund to sell up to $80 million in common stock to the Innovation Fund over time.

Shares of OSR are increasing in the pre-market trading.

The company aims to innovate healthcare with advanced biomedical projects. The fund is expected to help OSR advance its goal of improving patient care globally.

OSR is advancing Vaximm, a Swiss biotech company, in developing VXM01, a new GBM vaccine designed to boost the immune system against glioblastoma.

CSO of OSR Constance Höfer said, "We anticipate that this collaboration with Innovation Fund will also introduce our Vaximm VXM01 program into Innovate GBM's ecosystem of researchers, clinicians, regulatory experts, investors, policymakers, and patient advocates"

In the pre-market trading, OSR is 44.22% lesser at $2.12 on the Nasdaq.

