Osprey Private Wealth Buys $2.9 Million in TJX Stock — Here's What to Know About This Retail Play

Osprey Private Wealth added 22,005 TJX shares with an estimated transaction value of $2.9 million in the third quarter.

Post-transaction, the fund held 51,235 TJX shares worth $7.4 million at the end of the quarter.

This position now accounts for 2.7% of the fund’s AUM as of September 30, placing it outside the top five holdings.

On Wednesday, Osprey Private Wealth disclosed a buy of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, adding 22,005 shares in an estimated $2.9 million transaction.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing released Wednesday, Osprey Private Wealth increased its stake in TJX Companies(NYSE:TJX) by purchasing 22,005 shares during the third quarter. The estimated value of this purchase was approximately $2.9 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price over the reporting period. Osprey's TJX position stood at 51,235 shares at quarter's end.

What Else to Know

The fund’s TJX Companies stake now represents 2.7% of 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $22.44 million (8.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $21.11 million (7.7% of AUM)

NYSE:JPM: $15.43 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $14.74 million (5.4% of AUM)

NYSE:V: $12.47 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of Wednesday afternoon, shares of TJX Companies were priced at $140.84, up 24% over the year and solidly outperforming the S&P 500's 17% gain over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday afternoon) $140.84 Market capitalization $157 billion Revenue (TTM) $57.9 billion Net income (TTM) $5 billion

Company Snapshot

TJX offers off-price apparel, footwear, home fashions, furniture, jewelry, and accessories through brands such as T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense, with a global store footprint and e-commerce platforms.

It operates a value-driven retail model, sourcing branded merchandise at discounted prices and selling to consumers seeking quality and affordability.

The company serves a broad customer base of value-conscious shoppers across North America, Europe, and Australia.

TJX Companies leverages its scale and flexible sourcing to provide a constantly changing assortment of branded merchandise at competitive prices, supporting steady revenue growth and resilience across economic cycles.

Foolish Take

Osprey Private Wealth’s $2.9 million purchase of TJX Companies shares (which increased the firm's TJX position by more than 66%) signals renewed institutional confidence in the off-price retail stock. TJX stock has climbed 24% over the past year, comfortably outperforming the S&P 500’s 17% gain, thanks to steady sales growth and resilient demand across its core brands—T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods.

In the latest quarter, TJX reported 7% revenue growth to $14.4 billion, comparable store sales up 4%, and earnings per share of $1.10, all exceeding expectations. Pretax profit margin expanded to 11.4%, with gains driven by higher traffic and disciplined inventory management. CEO Ernie Herrman called it “a strong quarter across every division,” highlighting robust customer transactions in both U.S. and international markets.

The retailer also raised full-year guidance, now projecting EPS growth of 6% to 7%, and reaffirmed plans to repurchase $2 billion to $2.5 billion in stock this fiscal year. With more than 5,100 stores worldwide and consistent execution of its value strategy, TJX continues to demonstrate resilience across economic cycles—an appealing trait for long-term investors seeking stable, margin-rich retail exposure.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), showing their holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Transaction value: The estimated dollar amount of a specific buy or sell order in a security.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth rate than a benchmark or comparable index.

Off-price retailer: A retailer selling branded goods at lower prices than traditional retail, often due to excess inventory.

Value-driven retail model: A business approach focused on offering quality products at lower prices to attract cost-conscious consumers.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, TJX Companies, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

