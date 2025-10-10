Osprey Adds to $15.4 Million JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) Position

Key Points

Osprey Private Wealth added 13,580 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.; estimated transaction value of ~$4.04 million.

Change represents 1.5% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s reportable AUM.

Osprey's post-trade stake: 48,910 shares, valued at $15.43 million as of September 30, 2025.

JPMorgan Chase is now the fund’s third-largest holding, accounting for 5.6% of total AUM.

On October 8, 2025, Osprey Private Wealth LLC disclosed a buy of 13,580 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.(NYSE:JPM), an estimated $4.04 million trade.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated October 8, 2025, Osprey Private Wealth LLC acquired an additional 13,580 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the shares purchased is approximately $4.04 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The post-trade position stands at 48,910 shares, worth $15.43 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

The fund increased its JPMorgan Chase & Co. stake, now representing 5.6% of reportable assets.

Osprey's top holdings after the filing:

Alphabet : $22.44 million (8.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $22.44 million (8.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Nvidia : $21.11 million (7.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $21.11 million (7.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 JPMorgan Chas e: $15.43 million (5.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

e: $15.43 million (5.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Meta Platforms : $14.74 million (5.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

: $14.74 million (5.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Visa: $12.47 million (4.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 7, 2025, shares were priced at $307.69, up 45.9% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 32.0 percentage points over the past year

Company overview

Metric Value Net income (TTM) $56.2 billion Dividend yield 1.8% Price (as of market close October 7, 2025) $307.69

Company snapshot

JPMorgan Chase:

offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including consumer banking, investment banking, commercial banking, asset and wealth management, and payment solutions.

serves a broad client base comprising individual consumers, small businesses, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities worldwide.

operates globally with significant scale across multiple banking segments.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the world's largest and most diversified financial institutions, with significant scale across consumer, commercial, and investment banking segments. The company's integrated business model and global reach enable it to capture a wide range of revenue streams and maintain a strong competitive position.

Foolish take

While Osprey's addition of $4 million to its JPMorgan Chase position purchase may seem encouraging to investors, it may not be as big a deal as it looks.

Despite this hefty purchase, Osprey's portfolio allocation to JPMorgan Chase actually dipped from 5.7% to 5.6%. This decline stems from the fact that the firm added to almost all of the investments it holds.

Ultimately, Osprey mostly holds niche-leading stocks that may prove hard to disrupt, so its 5.6% in JP Morgan Chase -- making it the largest bank in the United States -- fits this billing nicely.

Despite being the largest bank here in the states, JPMorgan Chase has grown its net income and dividend payments by 13% and 9% annually over the last decade.

This growth, paired with the company's solid return on equity of 16%, reasonable price-to-earnings ratio of 16, and top-quality leadership, makes JPMorgan Chase a great steady-Eddie investment to consider -- and why it looks like an excellent stock for Osprey to add to.

Glossary

AUM: Assets under management – The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

Reportable AUM: The portion of a fund's assets required to be disclosed in regulatory filings.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a particular company or asset.

Holding: A specific security or asset owned within an investment portfolio.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a relevant benchmark or index over a given period.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial data.

Integrated business model: A company structure combining multiple business lines or services to create operational efficiencies.

Institutional investors: Organizations such as pension funds, insurance companies, or endowments that invest large sums of money.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet, Nvidia, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

