Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc's (NASDAQ:OSMT) Path To Profitability

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$80m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$86m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the American Pharmaceuticals analysts is that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$8.9m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, take a look at Osmotica Pharmaceuticals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should look at:

