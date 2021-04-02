Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

It's been a sad week for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT), who've watched their investment drop 11% to US$3.40 in the week since the company reported its annual result. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$178m, statutory losses exploded to US$1.31 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:OSMT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, is for revenues of US$130.9m in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 26% reduction in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals' sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 26% to US$0.97. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$160.5m and losses of US$0.84 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The average price target fell 13% to US$7.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals' valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Osmotica Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$8.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Over the past three years, revenues have declined around 9.4% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 26% decline in revenue until the end of 2021. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

