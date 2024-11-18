News & Insights

Osmond Resources Updates on Director’s Stock Interests

November 18, 2024

Osmond Resources Limited (AU:OSM) has released an update.

Osmond Resources Limited has announced a change in Director Rhoderick Grivas’s interest, with the acquisition of 1,000,000 unlisted options at $0.15 each, set to expire on December 31, 2028. This strategic move, approved during the 2024 AGM, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align leadership interests with shareholder value. The director’s holdings now include a mix of ordinary shares and options with varying expiration dates.

