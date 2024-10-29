News & Insights

Osmond Resources Gains Shareholder Support for Strategic Moves

Osmond Resources Limited (AU:OSM) has released an update.

Osmond Resources Limited has successfully passed all resolutions presented at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and approval of share and option issuances for project acquisitions. The unanimous support from shareholders reflects confidence in the company’s strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its resource projects.

