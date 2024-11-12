News & Insights

Osmond Resources Expands with New ASX Securities

November 12, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

Osmond Resources Limited (AU:OSM) has released an update.

Osmond Resources Limited is set to enhance its market presence with the upcoming quotation of 15.4 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX. This move marks a significant expansion in their securities, potentially attracting increased investor interest and liquidity. The official quotation date is slated for November 12, 2024.

