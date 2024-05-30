OSL Group Triumphs at 2024 Annual Meeting

BC Technology Group Limited (HK:0863) has released an update.

OSL Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with full acceptance of their audited financial statements and the re-election of executive and independent directors. Shareholders granted the board a general mandate to manage additional share issuances, reflecting strong investor confidence in the leadership. Notably, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s independent auditor was also approved, with the board authorized to set their remuneration.

