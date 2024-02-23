OSL Group (SEHK:863) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 6.73

The average one-year price target for OSL Group (SEHK:863) has been revised to 6.73 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.67 to a high of 6.93 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.33% from the latest reported closing price of 8.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in OSL Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 863 is 0.50%, an increase of 78.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.58% to 3,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 1,543K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,282K shares, representing a decrease of 112.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 863 by 18.01% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 956K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares, representing a decrease of 225.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 863 by 55.20% over the last quarter.

FEAAX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund holds 699K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing a decrease of 128.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 863 by 18.02% over the last quarter.

