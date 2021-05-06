OSK vs. NIU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Original Equipment sector have probably already heard of Oshkosh (OSK) and NIU TECHADR (NIU). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Oshkosh has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while NIU TECHADR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This means that OSK's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

OSK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.40, while NIU has a forward P/E of 53.37. We also note that OSK has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NIU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78.

Another notable valuation metric for OSK is its P/B ratio of 2.96. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NIU has a P/B of 16.82.

Based on these metrics and many more, OSK holds a Value grade of B, while NIU has a Value grade of C.

OSK is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that OSK is likely the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

