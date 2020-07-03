OSK vs. NIU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are likely familiar with Oshkosh (OSK) and NIU TECHADR (NIU). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Oshkosh and NIU TECHADR are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

OSK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.90, while NIU has a forward P/E of 62.93. We also note that OSK has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NIU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.10.

Another notable valuation metric for OSK is its P/B ratio of 1.82. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NIU has a P/B of 12.31.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to OSK's Value grade of A and NIU's Value grade of D.

Both OSK and NIU are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that OSK is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.