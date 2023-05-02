OSK or DRVN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Original Equipment sector have probably already heard of Oshkosh (OSK) and Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Oshkosh is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that OSK's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

OSK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.35, while DRVN has a forward P/E of 25.07. We also note that OSK has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DRVN currently has a PEG ratio of 10.53.

Another notable valuation metric for OSK is its P/B ratio of 1.57. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DRVN has a P/B of 3.11.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to OSK's Value grade of A and DRVN's Value grade of C.

OSK stands above DRVN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that OSK is the superior value option right now.

