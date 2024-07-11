Osisko (OR) Reports Q2 Preliminary Revenues and Margins

Osisko Gold Royalties OR reported an 18.6% year-over-year fall in attributable gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs”) in the second quarter of 2024. Preliminary revenues from royalties and streams were disclosed at $64.8 million, which suggests a 7.1% increase from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



OR earned attributable GEOs of around 20,068 in the quarter.



Preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) came in at $2.2 million in the second quarter, suggesting a dip from the $4.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The cash margin in the quarter was a record $62.6 million, indicating 11.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The cash margin was 97% compared with 93% in the second quarter of 2023.



As of Jun 30, 2024, OR’s cash position was $65.7 million. The company used $44.2 million in repayments on its revolving credit facility in the second quarter for total repayments of $87.9 million in the first half of 2024.



Osisko reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 12 cents in first-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. The bottom line declined 8% year over year.



The company generated revenues of $45 million, flat year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 12 cents. Notably, it reported earnings of 13 cents in the second quarter of 2023.

In the past year, shares of Osisko have gained 13.2% compared with the industry’s 21.2% growth.



Osisko currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Q2 Preliminary Performance of Other Mining-Gold Stocks

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD recently issued a stream segment sales update for second-quarter 2024. In the quarter, RGLD Gold AG — the fully-owned subsidiary of Royal Gold — sold 52,600 GEOs, comprising 39,200 ounces of gold, 593,200 ounces of silver and 1,500 tons of copper related to its streaming agreements.



The average realized price of gold was $2,339 per ounce in the second quarter compared with $2,054 per ounce in first-quarter 2024. The average realized price of silver stood at $28.46 per ounce, up from the fourth quarter’s $23.22. Average realized copper prices were $9,475 per ton, up 12.1% sequentially. The company ended the quarter with 12,000 ounces of gold and 450,500 ounces of silver in inventory.



In the quarter, the cost of sales was $459 per GEO compared with the prior quarter’s $436 per GEO.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND recently announced preliminary revenues and the cash operating margin for the second quarter of 2024. Revenues in the quarter fell 16.9% year over year. The company’s cash operating margin moved up 17.1%.



SAND sold nearly 17,400 attributable GEOs in the quarter. This marks a 29% decline from the 24,504 ounces of GEOs sold in second-quarter 2023. Sandstorm Gold delivered preliminary revenues of $41.4 million, suggesting a dip from $49.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



SAND posted a preliminary cost of sales (excluding depletion) of $4.7 million, indicating a decline from the $5.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2023. The cash operating margin was $2,043 per attributable GEO in the quarter under review, higher than the prior-year quarter's $1,744.

A Mining-Gold Stock to Consider

A better-ranked Mining-Gold stock is Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. It has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Barrick Gold’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.07 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 5% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%. GOLD shares have gained 32% in a year.

