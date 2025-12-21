Osisko Metals (OMZNF) Price Target Increased by 14.56% to 1.11

The average one-year price target for Osisko Metals (OTCPK:OMZNF) has been revised to $1.11 / share. This is an increase of 14.56% from the prior estimate of $0.97 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.77 to a high of $1.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 594.56% from the latest reported closing price of $0.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Osisko Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMZNF is 0.61%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 6,887K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 5,719K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF holds 962K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Copper Miners ETF holds 173K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Lvm Capital Management holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMZNF by 85.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.