News & Insights

Stocks

Osisko Metals’ New Leadership and C$100M Financing

November 18, 2024 — 09:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSE:OM) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Osisko Metals Incorporated is expanding its leadership team and has announced a C$100 million bought deal financing to boost its strategy of becoming a leading critical metals company in North America. The financing involves the sale of 288,465,000 units and 50,000,000 flow-through units, with Canaccord Genuity Corp. leading the underwriting. John Burzynski and other new executives will join the board to guide the company’s growth.

For further insights into TSE:OM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.