Osisko Metals’ New Leadership and C$100M Financing

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSE:OM) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Osisko Metals Incorporated is expanding its leadership team and has announced a C$100 million bought deal financing to boost its strategy of becoming a leading critical metals company in North America. The financing involves the sale of 288,465,000 units and 50,000,000 flow-through units, with Canaccord Genuity Corp. leading the underwriting. John Burzynski and other new executives will join the board to guide the company’s growth.

For further insights into TSE:OM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.