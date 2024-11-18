Osisko Metals’ New Leadership and C$100M Financing

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSE:OM) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Osisko Metals Incorporated is expanding its leadership team and has announced a C$100 million bought deal financing to boost its strategy of becoming a leading critical metals company in North America. The financing involves the sale of 288,465,000 units and 50,000,000 flow-through units, with Canaccord Genuity Corp. leading the underwriting. John Burzynski and other new executives will join the board to guide the company’s growth.
For further insights into TSE:OM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.