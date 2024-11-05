News & Insights

Osisko Metals and Hay River Partner for Growth

November 05, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSE:OM) has released an update.

Osisko Metals’ Pine Point Mining Limited has partnered with the Town of Hay River to capitalize on growth opportunities through the Pine Point Mining Project. This collaboration aims to deliver long-term economic benefits to the Hay River community, with town halls being organized to engage local residents.

