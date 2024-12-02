News & Insights

Stocks

Osisko Gold Royalties Sees Promising Asset Growth

December 02, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Osisko Gold Royalties is showing promising growth with significant asset updates from its Mantos Blancos silver stream and Island Gold District interests. The Mantos Blancos mine, operated by Capstone Copper, has improved throughput and may expand further, potentially boosting Osisko’s revenue. Additionally, Alamos Gold’s expansion plans for the Island Gold District could enhance Osisko’s future earnings.

For further insights into TSE:OR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.