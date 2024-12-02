Osisko Gold Royalties Sees Promising Asset Growth

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) has released an update.
Osisko Gold Royalties is showing promising growth with significant asset updates from its Mantos Blancos silver stream and Island Gold District interests. The Mantos Blancos mine, operated by Capstone Copper, has improved throughput and may expand further, potentially boosting Osisko’s revenue. Additionally, Alamos Gold’s expansion plans for the Island Gold District could enhance Osisko’s future earnings.
