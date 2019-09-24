Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.70, changing hands as low as $10.50 per share. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OR's low point in its 52 week range is $7 per share, with $13.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.49.

