Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.19, changing hands as high as $11.24 per share. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.65 per share, with $13.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.