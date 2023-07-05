News & Insights

Osisko Gold Royalties names Paul Martin interim CEO

July 05, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

July 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties OR.TO said on Wednesday that mining veteran Paul Martin would replace Sandeep Singh as its chief executive officer on an interim basis, effective immediately.

The company's board is searching for a permanent CEO, Osisko said in a statement.

Martin, who has held positions such as CEO and chief financial officer in mining companies, currently serves as the chair of the board at Red Pine Exploration.

Singh leaves the company after three and half years and served as its chief executive from November 2020.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

