Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.044 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.31, the dividend yield is 1.56%.
The previous trading day's last sale of OR was $11.31, representing a -25.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.12 and a 15.82% increase over the 52 week low of $9.77.
OR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.06. Zacks Investment Research reports OR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 77.78%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the or Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to OR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OR as a top-10 holding:
- iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)
- Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)
- iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)
- JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG)
- FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (IQDY).
The top-performing ETF of this group is JIG with an increase of 4.98% over the last 100 days. EWQ has the highest percent weighting of OR at 5.79%.
