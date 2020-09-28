Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.7, the dividend yield is 1.3%.
The previous trading day's last sale of OR was $11.7, representing a -12.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.31 and a 151.61% increase over the 52 week low of $4.65.
OR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). OR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.04. Zacks Investment Research reports OR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.73%, compared to an industry average of 19%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to OR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OR as a top-10 holding:
- iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)
- Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)
- US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)
- WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG)
- FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF).
The top-performing ETF of this group is EUDG with an increase of 20.18% over the last 100 days. EWQ has the highest percent weighting of OR at 5.59%.
