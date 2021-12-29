Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased OR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.27% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.97, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OR was $11.97, representing a -20.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.12 and a 22.58% increase over the 52 week low of $9.77.

OR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01. Zacks Investment Research reports OR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 84.76%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the or Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OR as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

Emles Trust Emles Luxury Goods ETF (LUXE)

IQ Clean Oceans ETF (OCEN)

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KXI with an increase of 4.74% over the last 100 days. FLFR has the highest percent weighting of OR at 5.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.