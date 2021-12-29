Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased OR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.27% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.97, the dividend yield is 1.44%.
The previous trading day's last sale of OR was $11.97, representing a -20.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.12 and a 22.58% increase over the 52 week low of $9.77.
OR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01. Zacks Investment Research reports OR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 84.76%, compared to an industry average of .3%.
Interested in gaining exposure to OR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OR as a top-10 holding:
- Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)
- iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)
- Emles Trust Emles Luxury Goods ETF (LUXE)
- IQ Clean Oceans ETF (OCEN)
- iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI).
The top-performing ETF of this group is KXI with an increase of 4.74% over the last 100 days. FLFR has the highest percent weighting of OR at 5.94%.
