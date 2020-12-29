Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.34, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OR was $12.34, representing a -7.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.31 and a 165.38% increase over the 52 week low of $4.65.

OR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). OR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.74. Zacks Investment Research reports OR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 23.81%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OR as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)

db-X MSCI (EURZ)

iShares, Inc. (EZU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWQ with an increase of 16.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OR at 5.32%.

