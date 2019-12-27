Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.95, the dividend yield is 1.53%.
The previous trading day's last sale of OR was $9.95, representing a -25.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.43 and a 19.3% increase over the 52 week low of $8.34.
OR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). OR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.95. Zacks Investment Research reports OR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 25.33%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.
Interested in gaining exposure to OR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OR as a top-10 holding:
- iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)
- Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)
- US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)
- WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG)
- NuShares ETF Trust (NUDM).
The top-performing ETF of this group is EUDG with an increase of 14.53% over the last 100 days. EWQ has the highest percent weighting of OR at 4.31%.
