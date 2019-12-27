Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.95, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OR was $9.95, representing a -25.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.43 and a 19.3% increase over the 52 week low of $8.34.

OR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). OR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.95. Zacks Investment Research reports OR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 25.33%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OR as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EUDG with an increase of 14.53% over the last 100 days. EWQ has the highest percent weighting of OR at 4.31%.

