Osisko Gold Royalties Falls After CEO Leaves

(RTTNews) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced the departure of its President and Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Singh, effective immediately. The company named its mining executive Paul Martin CEO on an interim basis until it appoints a permanent replacement.

Currently, shares are at $13.92, down 11.51 percent from the previous close of $15.73 on a volume of 1,221,132.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.