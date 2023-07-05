News & Insights

Osisko Gold Royalties Falls After CEO Leaves

July 05, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced the departure of its President and Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Singh, effective immediately. The company named its mining executive Paul Martin CEO on an interim basis until it appoints a permanent replacement.

Currently, shares are at $13.92, down 11.51 percent from the previous close of $15.73 on a volume of 1,221,132.

