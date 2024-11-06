Osisko Gold Reports Strong Cash Flow Amid Strategic Expansion

Osisko Gold ( (OR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Osisko Gold presented to its investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company based in Montréal, focused on North American royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes, with a portfolio that includes 20 producing assets anchored by the Canadian Malartic Complex, one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

In its third-quarter 2024 financial results, Osisko Gold reported strong operating cash flows of $47.2 million, marking an increase from the previous year. Despite a decrease in total gold equivalent ounces and revenues from royalties and streams compared to Q3 2023, the company managed to achieve a significant cash margin and positive net earnings.

Key highlights of the quarter include net earnings of $18.3 million, a substantial turnaround from the net loss in the same period last year, and adjusted earnings of $28.8 million. The company also repaid $27.3 million under its revolving credit facility and announced strategic acquisitions, including a gold stream deal with SolGold and a royalty agreement on the Dalgaranga Gold Project.

Osisko’s management remains optimistic about the future, expecting improved production from several projects, including the Mantos Blancos mine and the Namdini gold project, which are anticipated to drive growth in gold equivalent ounce deliveries in 2025 and beyond. The company’s strategic acquisitions are also poised to contribute to its growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, Osisko is focused on maintaining its growth momentum through strategic partnerships and asset acquisitions, positioning itself strongly in the precious metals market. The company’s management is confident in meeting its revised guidance for the year and anticipates further developments in its portfolio to enhance shareholder value.

