Osisko Gold reports Q3 adjusted EPS C$0.15 vs. C$ 0.10 last year

Reports Q3 revenue C$38.41M vs. C$37.41M last year. Jason Attew, President & CEO of Osisko commented: “Osisko had a solid third quarter and remains on track to achieve its 2024 revised guidance range of 77,000 to 83,000 GEOs delivered. On the last day of the quarter, Osisko also announced an agreement to purchase a royalty on Spartan’s Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia, an asset that checks all of our boxes in terms of near-term production and cash flow, top-tier mining jurisdiction, management quality and significant exploration upside. This accretive transaction is expected to close shortly upon customary approval from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board, and will provide incremental growth to Osisko’s peer-leading GEO delivery growth profile within the next two-to-three years.”

