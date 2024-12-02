Osisko Gold price target raised to C$39 from C$36 at CIBC

CIBC raised the firm’s price target on Osisko Gold (OR) to C$39 from C$36 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on OR:
- Osisko Gold Royalties Sees Promising Asset Growth
- Osisko Gold provides asset updates
- Osisko Gold price target raised to C$31 from C$27 at Scotiabank
- Osisko Gold downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen
- Osisko Gold price target raised to C$28 from C$27 at BMO Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.