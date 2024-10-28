Osisko Gold price target raised to C$31 from C$29 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur raised the firm’s price target on Osisko Gold (OR) to C$31 from C$29 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
