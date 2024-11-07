Osisko Gold price target raised to C$28 from C$27 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Osisko Gold (OR) to C$28 from C$27 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on OR:
- Osisko Gold Reports Strong Cash Flow Amid Strategic Expansion
- Osisko Gold reports Q3 adjusted EPS C$0.15 vs. C$ 0.10 last year
- Osisko Gold Royalties Swings to Profit in Q3 2024
- Osisko Gold price target raised to C$31 from C$29 at Raymond James
- Osisko Gold price target raised to C$31 from C$29 at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.