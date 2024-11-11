Osisko Gold downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Derick Ma downgraded Osisko Gold (OR) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of C$31. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade following the stock’s recent appreciation.

