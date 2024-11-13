Osisko Development’s Q3 Results and Gold Project Progress

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) has released an update.

Osisko Development reported $40.8 million in cash as of September 30, 2024, while advancing progress on its Cariboo Gold Project with the completion of the Environmental Assessment process. Despite facing challenges in finalizing agreements with indigenous communities, the company continues to seek funding solutions for the project.

