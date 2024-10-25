News & Insights

Osisko Development’s Oversubscribed $57.5 Million Private Placement

October 25, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) has released an update.

Osisko Development Corp. has announced an oversubscribed private placement of units, raising $57.5 million, with the offering expected to close by November 12, 2024. The company focuses on advancing its gold projects in North America, aiming to become an intermediate gold producer. This move indicates strong investor confidence in Osisko’s strategic mining ventures.

