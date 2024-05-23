Osisko Development’s Global Fiscal Transparency Report

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) has released an update.

Osisko Development Corp has completed its annual compliance with the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act (ESTMA), reporting payments made to government entities across various countries for the 2023 fiscal year. Payments, including taxes, fees, and infrastructure improvement payments, were reported in Canadian dollars, with conversions made from other currencies based on the annual average exchange rate. The report’s accuracy and completeness have been attested to by CFO Alexander Dann, ensuring adherence to the ESTMA requirements.

