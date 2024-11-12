News & Insights

Stocks

Osisko Development Strengthens Financials with $57.5M Investment

November 12, 2024 — 12:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) has released an update.

Osisko Development Corp. has successfully closed a US$57.5 million private placement of units, boosting its financial position to advance key projects. The investment, supported by Condire Investors, LLC, will help fund the Cariboo Gold Project and other initiatives, highlighting strong investor confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into TSE:ODV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ODV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.