Osisko Development Strengthens Financials with $57.5M Investment

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) has released an update.

Osisko Development Corp. has successfully closed a US$57.5 million private placement of units, boosting its financial position to advance key projects. The investment, supported by Condire Investors, LLC, will help fund the Cariboo Gold Project and other initiatives, highlighting strong investor confidence in the company’s prospects.

