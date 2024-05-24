Osisko Development Ensures Fiscal Transparency

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) has released an update.

Osisko Development Corp., along with its subsidiaries including Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. and several others, has confidently certified their financial statement for the fiscal year of 2023 as true, accurate, and complete. This certification, signed by Chief Financial Officer Alexander Dann, demonstrates Osisko’s commitment to transparency in the mining, oil, and gas industries.

For further insights into TSE:ODV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.