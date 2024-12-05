Osisko Development Enhances Board with Experienced Director

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) has released an update.

Osisko Development has strengthened its board by appointing Stephen Quin, a seasoned mining executive with over 40 years of experience, as an independent director. Quin’s extensive expertise in mine development, operations, and capital markets is expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction as it advances its Cariboo Gold Project in Canada. This move signals Osisko’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value and moving towards becoming a significant player in the gold mining industry.

