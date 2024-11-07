News & Insights

Osisko Development Awaits Key Permit for Cariboo Project

November 07, 2024 — 09:03 pm EST

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) has released an update.

Osisko Development Corp. is progressing with its Cariboo Gold Project in British Columbia, as it awaits a key permit decision from the BC Ministry of Energy. The company is actively engaging with Indigenous communities and aims to ensure the project provides socio-economic benefits to all stakeholders.

